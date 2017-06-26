FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 26, 2017 / 5:46 AM / 2 months ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

AENA

Barclays cuts to "equal weight" from "overweight"

PRISA

Altice NV said on Sunday it was in exploratory discussions with Prisa concerning a possible formal offer for Media Capital.

HISPANIA

Hispania said on Monday it has bought Hotel Fergus Tobago in Mallorca for 20.2 million euros.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

