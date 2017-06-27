Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

EDREAMS

Edreams says full-year net profit was 10.5 mln euros after 12.4 million euros a year earlier.

SANTANDER

Banco Santander said late on Monday its board has agreed to initiate the integration process of securities issuing companies.

BANKIA

Spain's Bankia said on Tuesday it has agreed to acquire Banco Mare Nostrum (BMN) in a 7.8-for-1 share swap deal which values the smaller lender at around 825 million euros.

IAG

Bernstein starts with outperform rating.

ALMIRALL

Almirall said on Tuesday the European Commission has approved the company's Skilarence drug for moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis.

