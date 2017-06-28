FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
June 28, 2017 / 5:53 AM / a month ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CLINICA BAVIERA

Spain's market regulator has approved a bid for Clinica Baviera by Aier Eye International.

ACS

ACS said on Tuesday it has signed a refinancing agreement with a syndicate of banks for 2.15 billion euros due in Dec. 2022.

For today's European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

