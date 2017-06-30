Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Friday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Friday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Faes Farma said on Friday it had bought animal feed supplements producer Tecnovit for 15 million euros.
Vidrala said it has entered in to a finance agreement for 45 million euros with EIG
Exane BNP Paribas raises to "outperform" from "neutral"
Citigroup cuts to "sell" with a 17.5 euro target price
Exane BNP Paribas cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"
