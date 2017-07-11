Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy: REPSOL The oil company said on Monday that second quarter production was 676,000 barrels per day, down from 693,000 barrels per day in the first quarter.

MEDIASET ESPANA Macquarie raises to outperform rating. ALMIRALL Credit Suisse cuts to underperform from neutral, Exane BNP Paribas cuts to neutral from outperform.