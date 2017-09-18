FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 18, 2017 / 6:23 AM / in a month

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

OHL

The Villar Mir family, which holds a 51 percent stake in Spanish builder OHL is in advanced talks on the sale of the company to Chinese state-held group China State Construction Engineering, online newspaper El Confidencial said on Monday.

SIEMENS-GAMESA

Siemens Gamesa said on Monday it had received orders for 150 wind turbines from China with a combined capacity of 300 MW.

MEDIASET ESPAÑA

Credit Suisse cuts to “neutral” from “outperform” with a target price of 9.7 euros, down from 12.9 euros.

ATRESMEDIA

Credit Suisse cuts to “neutral” from “outperform” with a target price of 8.9 euros, down from 13.9 euros.

