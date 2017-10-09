Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CELLNEX

The board of Spanish telecommunications company Cellnex wil meet on Monday to discuss moving the company’s headquarter to Madrid from Barcelona, sources with knowledge of the decision said on Monday.

TREASURY

The ratings of Spanish banks incorporate our central assumption that Catalonia remains part of Spain and that political uncertainty does not significantly compromise economic growth prospects, Fitch Ratings said on Friday.

ZARDOYA OTIS

Zardoya Otis said on Friday 9-month net profit 110.1 million euros versus 108.7 million euros year ago.

SERVICE POINT

Service Point solutions said on Friday the board has agreed to relocate its registered office to Madrid.

CAIXABANK

La Caixa Banking Foundation, which manages the holding company which controls Caixabank, said on Saturday it will move its headquarters to Palma de Mallorca for as long as political upheaval in Catalonia continues.

ABERTIS

The board of Spanish infrastructure firm Abertis will meet on Monday to discuss moving its head office out of Catalonia as the region’s parliament considers unilaterally declaring independence from Spain, a source familiar with the matter said.

COLONIAL

Spanish real estate firm Inmobiliaria Colonial has called a board meeting for Monday to discuss moving its head office out of Catalonia, a source close to the firm said on Sunday.

LLEIDANETWORKS

Lleidanetworks said on Saturday the board has decided to relocate the company’s registered office to its is offices in Madrid from current facilities in Lleida.

