Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

VISCOFAN

Viscofan is due to report third quarter earnings on Monday after the market closes.

BANKIA

Spain’s state-owned lender Bankia posted on Monday a 1 percent increase in nine-month net profit from a year earlier on lower loan-loss provisions and higher fees, which helped offset eroded lending income.

NATURHOUSE

Naturhouse said on Friday 9-month net profit was 17.7 million euros versus 18.9 million euros year ago.

