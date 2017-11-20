Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

NH HOTELES

Family-owned Spanish hotel group Barcelo has proposed to buy rival NH Hotel Group in a multi-billion dollar merger that would create Spain’s largest hotel group, Expansion newspaper reported on Monday, citing sources.

FCC

FCC unit FCC Aqualia agrees with Mitsui to buy back 49 pct of Czech Republic water business for 92.5 mln euros.‍​

GAS NATURAL

Spain’s Gas Natural said late on Friday it had agreed to sell the 59.1 percent stake it owns in its Colombian retail distribution unit to infrastructures fund Brookfield Infrastructure for 482 million euros.

ABERTIS

Abertis Infraestructuras says accepted for purchase 140.2 million euro notes of french unit belonging to 1.50 billion euro issue due in 2021.

GRIFOLS

Grifols gets approval from U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its new genetic test to detect Alpha-1 Antitrypsin deficiency.‍​

