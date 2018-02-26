Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Monday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

COLONIAL

Colonial reported full year net profit of 682.5 million euros after 273.6 million euros a year earlier.

LAR

Lar Espana Real Estate full year net sales 77.6 million euros versus 60.2 million euros year ago

NEINOR HOMES

Citigroup cuts to “neutral” from “buy” and target price to 16.34 euros.

CAIXABANK

Jefferies raises to “buy” from “hold” and target price to 4.7 euros from 4.6 euros.

TELEFONICA

Spanish mobile operator Telefonica on Sunday launched a voice-activated assistant, called ‘Aura’, in six countries, using artificial intelligence to interact with its customers.

NATURHOUSE

Naturhouse said on Friday full year net profit 19.9 million euros versus 22.5 million euros year ago.

