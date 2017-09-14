FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Xi to open Party congress, may signal plans for next five years
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 14, 2017 / 5:43 AM / in a month

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

NEINOR HOMES

Book runners said on Thursday that they had closed the placement of 27 percent of Neinor Homes for Lone Star at 18.5 euros per share or 394.6 million euros in total.

URBAS

Spain’s market regulator said on Wednesday it had agreed to suspend trading in Urbas after a letter from the High Court said there were preliminary investigations in to the CEO and Chairman following a complaint from the anti-corruption office.

REE

Goldman Sachs cuts to sell

ACCIONA

Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral

INDRA

Goldman Sachs cuts to neutral from buy

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.