Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

ACS, ABERTIS

Spain’s ACS and Italy’s Atlantia are in talks to break up Abertis in an effort to avoid a bidding war for the highway concessions company, Spanish newspapers Expansion and El Confidencial said on Thursday.

AENA

Aena plans to invest some 1.264 billion euros to develop land around the Catalonia airport El Prat in a 20-year project, Expansion reported on Thursday citing the company.

EDREAMS

Edreams Odigeo remains fully on track to meet raised full year guidance for fiscal year 2018 as well as for fiscal year 2020.

NBI BEARINGS

NBI Bearings Europe reaches deal to buy 75 percent of Aida Ingenieria.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on