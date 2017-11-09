FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday
November 9, 2017 / 8:01 AM / Updated a day ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REPSOL

- Spain’s oil company Repsol is considering considering opening gas stations in Mexico, according to El Pais.

PHARMA MAR

- The pharmaceutical company Pharma Mar said on Wednesday that it did not expect the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to approve its Aplidin drug for multiple myeloma treatment

MASMOVIL

- Barclays raised its price target for Masmovil to 83 euros from 77 euros

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
