Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TREASURY

Moody’s said on Monday that escalation of the conflict over independence is negative for Spain.

Fitch said on Monday the conflict has increased near-term political risks.

TELEPIZZA

Telpizza said on Tuesday it is in talks with Yum! Brands inc. regarding conditions under which the company could operate pizza hut stores in various markets together with other collaboration schemes between Telepizza and Pizza Hut.

REE

JP Morgan cuts Red Electrica to “neutral” from “overweight” and price target to 19.2 euro from 20 euro

IBERDROLA

JP Morgan cuts Iberdrola to “neutral” from “overweight”

