Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Goldman Sachs raises to “buy” from “neutral”
CNMV sets acceptance period in Atlantia bid over Abertis from October 10 until October 24.
Separately, Abertis confirmed it has received an expression of interest from Red Electrica over Hispasat.
RBC raises to “sector perform” from “underperform”
Spain plans to issue between 4.5 billion and 5.5 billion euros of 6- and 12-month T-bills as the northeastern region of Catalonia prepares to make a unilateral declaration of independence, deemed illegal by Madrid.
Cellnex, Colonial and Abertis confirmed on Monday they would move their headquarters to Madrid from Catalonia.
For today’s European market outlook double click on.
For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on
For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard
For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click
For Spanish language market report double click on
For latest Eurostocks report please double click on