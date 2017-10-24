Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

CAIXABANK

Spain’s Caixabank posted on Tuesday a 53.4 percent rise in nine-month net profit to 1.49 billion euros ($1.75 billion), ahead of analysts’ forecasts and thanks to the incorporation of Portugal’s BPI.

LIBERBANK

Liberbank said on Tuesday it had booked a 9-month net loss 270 million euros versus profit 100 million euros year ago.

FAES FARMA

Faes Farma said 9-month revenue was 200.3 million euros versus 171.4 million euros year ago.

For today’s European market outlook double click on.

For real-time moves on the Spanish blue-chip index IBEX please double click on

For IBEX constituent stocks highlight .IBEX in the command box and press the F3 button on your keyboard

For latest news on Spanish stock moves double click

For Spanish language market report double click on

For latest Eurostocks report please double click on