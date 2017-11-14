Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

OHL

OHL said on Tuesday 9-month net loss was 15.3 million euros versus profit 3.9 million euros year ago.

ABENGOA

Abengoa said on Tuesday 9-month net profit was 4.73 billion euros versus loss 5.41 billion euros year ago.

REIG JOFRE

Laboratorio Reig Jofre said on Tuesday that 9-month net profit 2.4 million euros versus 5.0 million euros year ago.

CODERE

Codere said on Tuesday 9-month net profit was 8.3 million euros after a loss of 1.13 billion euros a year earlier.

AXIARE

Societe Generale cuts to “hold” from “buy”

CELLNEX

Cellnex Telecom said on Tuesday that 9-month revenue 579 million euros versus 520 million euros year ago.

TELEFONICA

Telefonica said on Monday KKR has exercised the call option over 38 million shares of Telxius (representing 15.2 percent of its share capital) for 484.5 million euros (12.75 euros per share).

TECNICAS REUNIDAS

Morgan Stanley raises to “equal weight” from “underweight” while lowering the price target to 28 euros from 35 euros.

CAIXABANK

Credit Suisse raises to “outperform” from “neutral” while upping the target price to 4.4 euros from 4.2 euros.

BANKIA

Credit Suisse cuts to “underperform” from “outperform” and target price to 3.6 euros from 4.8 euros.

ACS

ACS said on Monday that 9-month net profit was 603 million euros versus 570 million euros year ago.

ALBA

Corporacion Financiera Alba said on Monday that 9-month net profit was 462.3 million euros versus 226.0 million euros year ago.

