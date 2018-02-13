Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

REAL ESTATE

Private equity firm Cerberus has hired advisers for an initial public offering of Haya in May, in a transaction which could value the real estate firm at up 1.1 billion euros, sources familiar with the matter said.

AENA

JP Morgan raises to “neutral” from “underweight” with a target price of 164 euros up from 161 euros.

DIA

Macquarie has cut its rating to “neutral” and the target price to 4 euros from 7 euros.

