Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

FLUIDRA

Fluidra said on Tuesday that full-year sales rose by 9.6 percent to 781 million euros.

FCC

FCC said on Tuesday it was in advanced negotiations with IFM to buy a 49 percent stake in unit FCC Aqualia.

REE

Deutsche Bank cuts to “hold” from “buy” and target price to 17.8 euros from 21.2 euros.

ENAGAS

Enagas said on Tuesday that full-year net profit 490.8 million euros versus 417.2 million euros year ago.

ENCE

Ence plans to report full-year earnings on Tuesday.

ROVI

Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi said on Tuesday full-year net profit 17.2 million euros versus 26.1 million euros year ago.

ABERTIS

German builder Hochtief said on Monday it will lower its bid for Spain’s Abertis if the infrastructure firm pays a dividend.

