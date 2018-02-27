Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TECNICAS REUNIDOS

Tecnicas Reunidos said on Tuesday full year net sales were 5.07 billion euros after 4.79 billion euros a year earlier.

ACCIONA

Acciona said on Tuesday it has sold five solar thermal power plants valued at 1.09 billion euros.

Separately, Acciona said full year et profit was 220.1 mln euros vs 352.0 mln euros a year ago.

ALANTRA PARTNERS

Alantra Partners said on Tuesday full year net profit 30.2 mln euros vs 25.1 mln euros year ago.

GAM

GAM said on Tuesday it booked net losses of 7.7 million euros in 2017 after a loss of 11.1 million euros.

TALGO

Talgo said on Tuesday full year net profit was 34.3 million euros after 61.9 million euros a year earlier.

APPLUS+

Applus+ said on Tuesday full year adjusted revenue was 1.58 billion euros after 1.59 bln euros a year earlier.

VIDRALA

Vidrala said on Tuesday full year Ebitda was 195.4 million euros versus 170.7 million euros year ago.

BANKIA

Spain’s state-owned lender Bankia said on Tuesday it was planning to repatriate 2.5 billion euros ($3.1 billion) of excess capital to shareholders over the next three years as part of its new strategic plan.

GESTAMP

Gestamp said on Monday full year revenue 8.20 billion euros versus 7.55 billion euros year ago.

LINGOTES

Lingotes Especiales said on Monday full year revenue 103.9 million euros versus 94.7 million euros year ago.

REALIA

Realia Business said on Monday full year revenue 83.5 million euros versus 79.8 million euros year ago.

FERROVIAL

Ferrovial unit Broadspectrum sees 2018 revenue of A$2.8 billion-3.0 billion.

HISPANIA

Hispania said on Monday full year revenue 156.6 million euros versus 142.9 million euros year ago.

