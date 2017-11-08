FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday
November 8, 2017 / 6:24 AM / a day ago

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

VOCENTO

Vocento said on Tuesday 9-month loss 4.8 million euros versus 7.8 million euros year ago.

NH HOTELES

China’s heavily indebted airline-to-property conglomerate HNA Group has agreed a sale and repurchase deal on some of its shares in Spain’s NH Hotel Group to raise cash for internal financing.

ENDESA

Endesa 9-month revenue 14.82 billion euros versus 14.11 billion euros year ago.

INDRA

Indra Sistemas said on Tuesday 9-month net profit 85 million euros versus 48 million euros year ago.

SAETA YIELD

Saeta Yield 9-month net profit 30.0 million euros versus 21.0 million euros year ago

