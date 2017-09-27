Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

TELEFONICA

Berenberg raises to “buy” from “hold” with a target price to 11.7 euro from 10.1 euro

AENA

HSBC cuts to “reduce” from “hold” with a target price of 130 euros cut from 175 euros.

ACS

Berenberg cuts to “hold” from “buy” and target price to 35 euro from 40 euros.

PARQUES REUNIDOS

Exane BNP Paribas cuts to “neutral” from “outperform” and target price to 13 euros from 19 euros.

