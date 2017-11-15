Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

PHARMA MAR

Pharma Mar phase III trial with Zepsyre in small-cell lung cancer patients to continue without changes on positive recommendation by IDMC (independent data monitoring committee).

TUBOS REUNIDOS

Tubos Reunidos on Wednesday reported a 9-month net loss of 17.5 million euros after a loss of 25.8 million euros a year earlier.

AXIARE PATRIMONIO

ING cuts to “hold” from “buy” whlie raising the target price to 18.5 euros from 18.1 euros.

DURO FELGUERA

Duro felguera said on Tuesday 9-month net loss 11.5 million euros versus profit 1.6 million euros year ago.

HISPANIA

Hispania 9-month net profit 179.2 million euros versus 136.7 million euros year ago.

NATRA

Natra 9-month Ebitda 14.7 million euros, down 19 percent from year earlier.

