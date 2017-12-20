Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

SANTANDER

Santander said on Wednesday it will pay FY 2017 third interim dividend of 0.06 euro gross per share on Feb 1, 2018,

TECNICAS REUNIDOS

Tecnicas Reunidas state oil company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) awards Tecnicas new project at Heydar Aliyev oil refinery in Baku, Azerbaijan worth $800 mln.‍​

PRISA

Prisa said on Tuesday its board had approved the appointment of Manuel Polanco Moreno, current deputy chairman, as non-executive chairman of the board of directors of Prisa with effect from Jan. 1, 2018

QUABIT

Quabit said on Tuesday it has closed capital increase after share placement in the total amount of 29.0 million euros.

ACS

ACS says wins contract in Peru worth 792 million euros. ‍​

ENAGAS

Enagas requests Peruvian state to start negotiation to reach amicable agreement in dispute regarding investment in Gasoducto Sur Peruano (GSP)‍​

