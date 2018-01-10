Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Wednesday

The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:

BBVA

Spain’s second-biggest bank BBVA on Tuesday night said it would take a hit of 1.123 billion euros on its 2017 results due to the decline in share price of its 5 percent stake in Telefonica SA.

REPSOL

Repsol closes paid up capital increase of 29 million euros, pays in cash dividend of 153 million euros.‍​

Separately, Repsol is in talks to sell its 20 percent stake in utility Gas Natural to investment fund CVC in a deal worth an estimated 4.1 billion euros, Expansion reported on Wednesday, without citing sources.

ADOLFO DOMINGUEZ

Adolfo Dominguez reported on Wednesday that 9-month turnover rose 6.6 percent between March and November.

