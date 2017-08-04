Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 4

ZURICH, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 9,121 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS RE

The world's second-largest reinsurer wrote 10 percent less business during the July property and casualty contract renewal season as rates continued to decline, albeit at a slowing pace. First-half net profit fell 35 percent to $1.2 billion, after claims from natural disasters such as Australia's Cyclone Debbie compounded the impact of falling prices and a resulting cutback in business the reinsurer was willing to write.

Shares were seen opening down 4 percent in premarket indications at 0601 GMT.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Lonza said it has acquired Micro-Macinazione, a contract manufacturer providing micronization of active ingredients for the pharmaceutical and fine chemical industries based in Monteggio, Switzerland. Micro-Macinazione had sales of around 20 million Swiss francs in 2016 and has 120 employees, Lonza said, without disclosing financial details of the deal. Lonza also announced the pricing of its multi-tranche "Schuldschein" loan (private placement) with a total size of EUR 700 million and USD 200 million.

* Berner Kantonalbank posted first-half profit of 56.9 million Swiss francs.

* Mobimo Holding AG said it generated first-half profit of 63.3 million Swiss francs, down from 89.8 million a year earlier.

* Sunrise said it has completed the sale of Swiss Towers AG to a consortium led by Cellnex Telecom S.A. and including Swiss Life Asset Managers and Deutsche Telekom Capital Partners for a consideration of 500 million Swiss francs.

* Interroll Holding said first-half net profit fell by 3.1 percent to 15.3 million Swiss francs.

* Coltene Holding said net profit for the first six months of the year declined by 16 percent to 6 million Swiss francs.

* Energiedienst Holding said first-half EBIT rose by 15.1 million euros to 22.6 million euros and that it sees its EBIT for 2017 at 40-50 million euros.

ECONOMY

* CPI data for July due at 0715 GMT.