Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 8

ZURICH, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,146 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* OC Oerlikon Corporation reported first half net profit up 11.6 percent at 48 million Swiss francs($49.35 million).

* Banque Cantonale de Geneve reported that its first half operating income had increased by 8.2 percent to 183.1 Million Swiss francs.

* Galenica confirmed its guidance for 2017 after reporting a first half net profit of 62.1 million Swiss francs.

* Swissquote Group said H1 net trading income had risen 40.6 percent to 10.4 million francs.

* Vifor Pharma raised its 2017 ‍net sales and EBITDA guidance after reporting a 13.6 percent rise in net sales to 625.7 million Swiss francs.​

* LafargeHolcim's Nigerian-based unit - Lafarge Africa - is consolidating its businesses on the continent to simplify its ownership structure and operations, its head of strategy told Reuters on Monday.

* Buyout firm Lion Capital is working with Credit Suisse to explore strategic options for Dutch discount retailer HEMA, sources familiar with the matter said, reviving previous efforts to find a new owner for the business.

* Forbo Holding AG said it has raised 91 million Swiss francs after selling 63,000 treasury shares; the ‍placement represented 3.5 percent of Forbo's share capital and most of the treasury shares it holds

ECONOMY

Switzerland's seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained static at 3.2 percent in July, according to data from the government's economics department. ($1 = 0.9727 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)