Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 19

ZURICH, June 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,982 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

NOVARTIS ROCHE

Swiss drugmaker Novartis said on Monday it won European approval for its biosimilar version of Roche's blockbuster Rituxan as the crosstown rivals go head-to-head on a drug to treat blood cancers and immunological diseases.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Raiffeisen board president Johannes Rueegg-Stuerm told Swiss newspaper Le Temps that Raiffeisen is in it for the long run with its investment in Leonteq.

* Aevis Victoria's Swiss Medical Network SA said it had raised its offer to shareholders of Linde Holding Biel/Bienne AG with the offer running until June 22.

* Kuros Biosciences said it has decided to offer up to 1.61 million shares within a price range of 12.50 francs to 15.50 francs per share, and will use the proceeds to prepare commercialisation of lead products Magnetos and Neuroseal.

* Conzzeta said it expects first-half net revenue to rise by 15 percent to 20 percent, with the operating result rising by 40 percent, compared to the same period a year ago.

* New Value said its full-year 2016/2017 loss was 780,000 francs, from a profit of 280,000 francs a year earlier.

ECONOMY

Swiss sight deposits at 0800 GMT. ($1 = 0.9736 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)