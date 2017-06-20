Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on June 20

ZURICH, June 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 9,036 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

NESTLE

Nestle has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, the Swiss food giant said in its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.

* Zur Rose shareholders approved amending the online pharmacy group's statutes to prepare for a public listing

* Novartis says RTH258 met endpoints in late-stage trials

* Huntsman Corp said it amended a credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank that provides for permission to consummate its merger with unit of Clariant Ltd

* Dufry AG says subsidiary Hudson group opens six new stores at Hard Rock hotel & casino in Las Vegas

* Aryzta AG appointed Keith Cooper, a senior managing director at FTI Consulting, as CEO of its Americas business on an interim basis

* SHL Telemedicine LTD says ‍district court of Tel Aviv has ruled in favour of SHL with regards to its claim against Shanghai Jiuchuan Investment (Group) Co Ltd in connection with merger agreement terminated on 1 Dec 2015

* SGS SA buys Harrison Research Laboratories, which has a team of 35 employees and consultants and generated 2016 revenues in excess of usd 5.5 million

* Implenia AG ‍is building a project worth around 300 mln Swiss francs for real estate company Swiss Prime Site ​​​

ECONOMY

Swiss government trims 2017 growth forecast, sees tame inflation

Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan speaks at 1200 GMT event about the central bank's monetary policy