Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on July 5

ZURICH, July 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent lower at 8954 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Switzerland's financial watchdog FINMA remains in touch with Credit Suisse over its role in arranging loans for Mozambique state-owned companies, a spokesman for the regulator said on Tuesday, after an independent report concluded it was unclear how the money had been spent.

LANDIS+GYR

The company would have a higher valuation than U.S. rival Itron, Chief Executive Richard Mora told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft ahead of a possible initial public offering of the Swiss smart meter maker. Mora said Toshiba and the Innovation Corporation Network of Japan (ICNJ) will decide by the end of September whether to go ahead with the IPO or pursue an alternative option.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Kuehne und Nagel said it has expanded its integrated logistics control centre in Poland.

* Syngenta said two members of its executive committee – Trish Malarkey, Head of R&D and Mark Peacock, Head of Global Operations – will leave the company at the end of September 2017.

* Ascom Holding said it has won a substantial order from German Communications Software Developer Swyx worth 1 million euros.​

* Also Holding said it was downsizing its group management from Sept. 1 to consist of a CEO, CFO and corporate vice president of northern/eastern Europe.

* Swiss Prime Site said it has assumed control of Residence Gottaz Senior in Morges for an undisclosed sum. ‍‍​

