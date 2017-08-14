Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Aug 14

ZURICH, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 8,901 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Alpiq said the Romanian tax authority ANAF has concluded it owes 175 million euros ($206.8 million) for value added tax, corporate income tax and penalties for the period 2010-2014 after a tax audit on the Bucharest branch of Alpiq Energy SE, Prague. The draft decision is not enforceable and Alpiq will now submit its arguments against the assessment, the company said, adding that a final decision may be issued once Alpiq has been given this right of defence against the position of ANAF.

* Landis&Gyr posted $433 million in net revenue (unaudited) and $54.6 million in adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The company also said Rudolf Maag now holds 10.17 percent of its voting rights​

* Evolva Holding posted a first-half net loss of 20.3 million Swiss francs compared to an 18.8 million loss a year earlier.

* Orell Fuessli Holding said first-half net income was down 5 percent at 131.9 million‍​ Swiss francs.

* lastminute.com announced a partnership with Telepass (Atlantia Group), a European company in the payment systems industry, to help grow URBANnext SA.

* Gurit said it has successfully completed material qualification for a global aerospace manufacturer and added to its official supplier database.

* Logitech International said it has closed its acquisition of ASTRO Gaming.

ECONOMY

The Swiss National Bank releases data on sight deposits at 0800 GMT.