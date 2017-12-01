Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 1

ZURICH, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent lower at 9,312 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

DRUGMAKERS

The U.S. government is considering setting new payment methods aimed at curbing costs for Medicare and Medicaid coverage of breakthrough medical treatments with very high prices, particularly novel gene-based therapies for cancer and other diseases, a top health official told Reuters.

Doctors in France have found the first evidence that a drug normally used to treat lung, kidney or skin cancer may be able to eradicate HIV-infected cells in people with the AIDS virus.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Temenos completes share buyback

* MCH Group AG acquires the Collectors’ Event Masterpiece London; says CFO Biollaz to leave next year

* Sonova Holding AG concludes share buyback program

* Basilea Pharmaceutica AG extends existing license agreement with Pfizer for antifungal Cresemba (isavuconazole) to China and Asia Pacific; updates its financial guidance for 2017 - improved result expected

* Swiss Prime Site buys three fully rented properties in Winterthur

ECONOMY

Swiss PMI data for November due at 0830 GMT (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)