Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 21

ZURICH, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 9,326 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

STOCK EXCHANGES

European Union member states agreed on Wednesday to grant Switzerland’s stock exchanges temporary access to the bloc’s internal market, two EU officials said, part of a broader deal aimed at defining Bern’s ties with the bloc.

ROCHE

The European Commission has approved Roche’s Alecensa as treatment for a form of lung cancer common in patients without a significant smoking history, the Swiss drug maker said on Thursday.

BANK NOTES

The Swiss National Bank said it was buying a majority stake in a maker of materials for banknotes and passports - to safeguard production and prevent its new bank notes running out.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Sulzer said it’s entered into a binding agreement for the acquisition of JWC Environmental with an enterprise value of $215 million

* Investis said it is acquiring Geneva property company Societe d‘Investissements Immobiliers SII for 108 million Swiss francs ($109.57 million)

* Basilea’s Cetobiprole received QIDP designation from the U.S. FDA for treatment of staphyloccus aureus bacteremia

ECONOMY

Exports from Switzerland rose to 20.5 billion Swiss francs in November, while the trade surplus narrowed on higher imports versus the year ago ($1 = 0.9857 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)