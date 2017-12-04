Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Dec 4

ZURICH, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 1 percent higher at 9,365 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks.

LAFARGEHOLCIM

The chairman of the Swiss-French cement maker said the company had made unacceptable errors in Syria and that it was cooperating with French investigators, according to an interview published in the French newspaper Le Figaro on Sunday.

NESTLE

The Swiss food giant and the private equity owners of German drug firm Stada are both preparing tentative bids for Merck KgaA’s consumer health unit, several sources told Reuters.

SIKA

The largest shareholder in Swiss specialty chemical maker Sika raised the possibility on Friday that a takeover agreement with France’s Saint-Gobain SGOB.PA could be extended as a legal dispute over the 2014 deal drags on.

ROCHE

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Mylan NV’s biosimilar of the Swiss drugmaker’s blockbuster breast cancer treatment Herceptin.

On Monday, Roche said its Foundation Medicine unit won U.S. Food and Drug Approval for a test to help doctors understand the genetic profile of patients’ tumours and guide them to effective therapies.

BANKS

Swiss banks have begun to report suspicious activity on Saudi Arabian clients’ accounts to the police-run Money Laundering Reporting Office of Switzerland, the Financial Times reports, citing two unidentified people involved in the process.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Idorsia said it and Johnson & Johnson’s unit Janssen would work together to develop and commercialize resistant hypertension drug aprocitentan. Idorsia will receive a one-time milestone payment of $230 million, to be reflected in its fourth quarter 2017 financial results.

* Barry Callebaut said it has closed the acquisition of the ingredients division of Gertrude Hawk Chocolates in the United States.

ECONOMY

SNB releases sight deposits at 0900 GMT