Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 14

ZURICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 8,784 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

The Swiss bank posted a smaller-than-expected 2017 loss of 983 million Swiss francs ($1.05 billion) as a 2.3 billion franc writedown triggered by U.S. tax reform kept the bank from its first year in the black since CEO Tidjane Thiam launched a turnaround plan in 2015.

CLARIANT

The specialty chemicals maker's full-year net profit rose 9.5 percent, well under analyst estimates, as it was hit by one-time costs amid a bitter fight with an activist shareholder

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Temenos said non-IFRS earnings per share rose 18 percent last year as total software licensing revenues increased by 22 percent. It said it had a strong start in 2018 and proposed to raise its dividend.

* Roche Holding AG says gets FDA clearance for factor II and factor V test on the Cobas 4800 system

* Roche Holding AG says FDA grants priority review for Mabthera/Rituxan (rituximab) for pemphigus vulgaris

* Kudelski SA ‍outlook for 2018: revenues in line with 2017, operating income $30-45 million before restructuring costs

* Leonteq AG announces CEO appointment and board nomination‍​​

ECONOMY

* The Swiss Treasury is due to announce the result of its bond tender auction at around 1030 GMT.