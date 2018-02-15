Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 15

ZURICH, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent higher at 8,910 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks.

NESTLE

The company said it expects organic sales to grow 2-4 percent this year, after they rose a mere 2.4 percent in 2017, their weakest gain in more than two decades, and a goodwill impairment on its skin health business hit net profit.

SYNGENTA

The ChemChina unit reports 2017 results

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Zurich Insurance Group said it has successfully placed $500 million of notes, which will mature in October 2048.

* Straumann Holding AG expects 2018 EBIT margin to remain stable

* St Galler Kantonalbank AG - FY consolidated profit increased by 6.8 percent, higher dividend

* Addex Therapeutics said it was launching a 40 million Swiss franc capital increase.​

ECONOMY