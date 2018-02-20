FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Winter Olympics
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Sports
Pictures
Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 20, 2018 / 6:30 AM / a day ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 20

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening marginally lower at 8,904 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ADECCO

The staffing group is buying Vettery, a digital recruitment platform. Terms were not disclosed.

For more news see

TEMENOS GROUP AG

The software group announces that it is in advanced discussions regarding a possible all-cash offer for British group Fidessa worth £35.67 per share plus right to receive final and special dividends announced yesterday

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Implenia AG wins 137 million euro contract for repair of the Mülheimer bridge in Cologne

* Thurgauer Kantonalbank 2017 net profit of 129.4 million francs exceeds the previous year’s figure by 2.8 percent, expects a lower operating result for 2018 than in 2017

* OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon says collaborates with Boeing in additive manufacturing

* AMS AG proposes revised shares-only earn-out structure to former Heptagon shareholders

* CPH Chemie Und Papier Holding AG FY net result improved by CHF 23.9 million to CHF 16.2 million

* Swiss Finance & Property Investment said it expects its net income with revaluation effects for 2017 to be 19.3 million Swiss francs ($20.77 million), down from 24.4 million francs in 2015.

* Walter Meier AG FY consolidated EBITDA reached CHF 35.8 million (previous year: CHF 16.9 million)

ECONOMY

* Switzerland ran a trade surplus of 1.32 billion Swiss francs in January. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.