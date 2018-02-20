Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 20

ZURICH, Feb 20 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening marginally lower at 8,904 points on Tuesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ADECCO

The staffing group is buying Vettery, a digital recruitment platform. Terms were not disclosed.

TEMENOS GROUP AG

The software group announces that it is in advanced discussions regarding a possible all-cash offer for British group Fidessa worth £35.67 per share plus right to receive final and special dividends announced yesterday

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Implenia AG wins 137 million euro contract for repair of the Mülheimer bridge in Cologne

* Thurgauer Kantonalbank 2017 net profit of 129.4 million francs exceeds the previous year’s figure by 2.8 percent, expects a lower operating result for 2018 than in 2017

* OC Oerlikon Corporation AG Pfaeffikon says collaborates with Boeing in additive manufacturing

* AMS AG proposes revised shares-only earn-out structure to former Heptagon shareholders

* CPH Chemie Und Papier Holding AG FY net result improved by CHF 23.9 million to CHF 16.2 million

* Swiss Finance & Property Investment said it expects its net income with revaluation effects for 2017 to be 19.3 million Swiss francs ($20.77 million), down from 24.4 million francs in 2015.

* Walter Meier AG FY consolidated EBITDA reached CHF 35.8 million (previous year: CHF 16.9 million)

ECONOMY

* Switzerland ran a trade surplus of 1.32 billion Swiss francs in January. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)