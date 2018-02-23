FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 23

ZURICH, Feb 23(Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening barely changed at 8,965 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS RE

The world’s second-biggest reinsurer reported better-than-expected annual net income despite huge claims during a disaster-heavy 2017 and said it was “carefully assessing” an investment approach from Japan’s Softbank .

Shares indicated up 1.4 percent.

For more news see

SIKA

Sika reported better-than-expected 2017 net profit as France’s Saint-Gobain said it remained confident it would win its protracted takeover battle for the Swiss construction chemicals maker.

TEMENOS

Temenos’s planned 1.4 billion pound ($1.95 billion)takeover of financial software peer Fidessa Group will enable faster sales growth at the British company, Temenos Chief Executive David Arnott told Reuters.

TEZOS

The president of a Swiss foundation that conducted a $232 million online fundraiser for the embattled Tezos cryptocurrency project has stepped down, the foundation said in a statement on Thursday.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG to acquire 100 percent of shares of LB (Swiss) Investment Ltd

* Implenia AG is developing and building “rue du temple” project in Rolle worth around 80 million francs

* Basilea Pharmaceutica AG reports clinical phase 3 study start with antibiotic Ceftobiprole in skin infections

* Wisekey International Holding AG sees 2018 revenue up 38 percent

* Vontobel completes sale of Liechtenstein subsidiary to Kaiser Partner Privatbank

* The Swiss Takeover Commission ruled that a bank consortium’s financing package including pledging of shares in Schmolz + Bickenbach AG did not trigger a mandatory takeover offer.

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
