Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 26

ZURICH, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 8,988 points on Monday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ZURICH

Zurich Insurance is buying QBE Insurance Group’s Latin American business for $409 million, becoming the leading insurer in Argentina and No.3 in Ecuador.

For more news see

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* AMS AG launches 600 million euro 7-year zero-coupon convertible bond placement, will be offered with a conversion premium of 45 percent above reference share price, shares will represent approximately 5.1 percent of current outstanding share capital

* HNA Group plans an IPO of its Gategroup unit by the end of March on the Swiss stock exchange, NZZ am Sonntag reported on Sunday. Its Swissport unit is supposed to follow suit during the second quarter, the newpaper said.

* Nestle: Swiss food retailer Manor Food has launched a campaign promising customers the lowest prices in Switzerland for 100 products, including several from Nestle, Swiss newspaper Le Matin Dimanche reported on Sunday.

* Orascom Development Holding AG says Orascom Development Egypt (ODE) signs two offers to divest non-core assets; proceeds of sale will reduce ODE’s debt by around 55.2 million Swiss francs

* Bell publishes prospectus for public offer for Huegli

* Matador Private Equity AG H1 profit of 1,913,005 francs, increase of around 334 percent

ECONOMY

* Switzerland should launch a cryptocurrency version of the Swiss franc, Romeo Lacher, Chairman of Swiss stock exchange SIX Group told the Fianncial Times in an interview published on Sunday.

* Switzerland’s Federal Statistics Office releases Q4 non-farm payrolls at 0815 GMT. (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)