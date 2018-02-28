Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 28

ZURICH, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,967 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

Swiss pharma group Roche said on Tuesday the European Commission has approved its drug Hemlibra for people with haemophilia A who have developed resistance to standard treatments.

EFG INTERNATIONAL

The Swiss private bank on Wednesday reported a worse-than-expected full year net loss as it absorbed integration costs from its takeover of rival BSI. Its shares were indicated to open 1.9 percent lower.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bucher Industries said it proposed Martin Hirzel to join its board of directors.

* Cham Group AG said it completed the sale of its paper business.

* Gategroup, owned by China’s HNA Group, reported a net profit of 85.2 million Swiss francs in 2017 and did not say anything about a possible IPO.

* Georg Fischer said it achieved a net result of 258 million Swiss francs, a 15 percent increase over the previous year, and is confident to grow its business this year.

* Intershop said it generated a net profit of 63.5 million Swiss francs last year and proposed to increase its dividend by 10 percent to 22 francs per share.

* Kuehne & Nagel said its net income rose 3 percent to 740 million Swiss francs last year, allowing it to raise its dividend to 5.75 francs per share.

* Leclanche said it supported the request for an exemption from the mandatory takeover offer duty made by Christian Denizon and funds represented by Finexis SA and welcomed the request approval by the Swiss Takeover Board.

* Sulzer said net income attributable to Sulzer shareholders rose 41 percent to 83.2 million Swiss francs last year. The group will propose an unchanged dividend of 3.50 francs per share, but does not expect a wider rebound this year.

* Valora said its net profit fell to 57.1 million Swiss francs last year and would propose to pay out a dividend of 12.50 francs for 2017.

* Zehnder said its net profit fell to 16.5 million euros last year and it expects slight growth in sales and earnings this year.

ECONOMY

* UBS said it no longer publishes its monthly consumption indicator

* KOF leading indicator for February due at 0800 GMT

* Swiss investor sentiment for February due at 0900 GMT