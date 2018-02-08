Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Feb 8

ZURICH, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent lower at 8,949 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SWISS RE

Swiss Re is in preliminary discussions with Japan’s SoftBank Group on a potential minority investment in the Swiss reinsurer, the Zurich-based group said on Wednesday. The statement followed a report in the Wall Street Journal that the two groups were in advanced talks on a deal that could be worth $10 billion or more.

FOR MORE CLICK ON

ABB

ABB gave a brighter outlook for 2018, saying it saw improving markets around the world after its overhaul hit the engineering group’s fourth-quarter earnings.

For more news see

ZURICH INSURANCE

Zurich Insurance reported better-than-expected earnings as the insurer dealt with a raft of natural catastrophe losses and a sluggish investment environment.

CREDIT SUISSE

Switzerland’s Financial Market Supervisory Authority on Wednesday said it was in contact with Credit Suisse CSGN.S regarding a product betting on future swings in the S&P 500, which Credit Suisse on Tuesday said it would terminate after its value plunged.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche Holding AG purchases shares in tender offer for Ignyta Inc.

* Novartis AG says gets FDA approval for Cosentyx label update to include moderate-to-severe scalp psoriasis

* Zur Rose Group AG says on draft coalition agreement in Germany: RX mail-order ban not to be justified; in interest of patients will therefore take all necessary legal and operative steps both in Germany and at European level

* Molecular Partners AG operating loss of chf 25.8 million and net loss of chf 25.4 million in 2017

* Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank FY profit of 133.3 million francs at the same level as in the previous year

* Leonteq AG net profit improved by 34% to chf 23.1 million in 2017‍​

* Leclanche SA says building complete energy storage systems for commercial and industrial applications with nrstor c&i in Canada

* Bank Cler AG annual profit chf 38.3 million (2016: chf 45.7 million)

* Emmi AG ‍group sales of chf 3,364.3 million in 2017, an increase of 3.2 %

* Glarner Kantonalbank operating income increases by 8% to 70 million francs; net income increases by 14.1 per cent to 20.0 million francs

* Vifor Pharma AG: Ferroportin inhibitor enters phase-I clinical trial

* Lem Holding SA: 9mth bookings amounted to chf 235.5 million, an increase of 17.7% (chf 200.0 million) ‍​‍​

ECONOMY