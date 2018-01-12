Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 12

ZURICH, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.3 percent higher at 9,529 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

ROCHE

The European Union approved Roche’s multiple sclerosis medicine Ocrevus, one the Swiss company’s key new drugs that likely neared $1 billion in revenue in its first nine months on sale in the United States.

For more news see

BANKS

British Prime Minister Theresa May told bankers from firms such as UBS and Goldman Sachs they were a priority for her in the Brexit talks, just as new warnings emerged of job losses in the London financial sector unless there is a trade deal.

May met in Downing Street with some of Europe’s most powerful financiers including Mark Tucker, the HSBC chairman, Axel Weber, the UBS chairman, and Richard Gnodde, chief executive of Goldman Sachs International.

DAVOS

President Donald Trump’s delegation to the World Economic Forum in Davos this month will include Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, a senior administration official told Reuters.

The Swiss Alpine town of Davos is used to celebrities and high-rollers, but even it is relishing new attention being heaped on it with U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to attend the World Economic Forum

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Swissquote Group Holding SA revises income and profit growth upwards; FY total earnings now expected to amount to 186 million Swiss francs, pre-tax profit around 45 million

* Inficon Holding AG prelim fy sales of $373 million (prior year $309.7 million); prelim fy operating income of $73 million (prior year $51 million)

* Wisekey International Holding AG full-year 2017 preliminary unaudited pro forma revenue $54.3 million

* Aryzta AG appoints Dave Johnson as CEO North America

* Valora Holding AG raises Schuldschein issue worth EUR 170 million

ECONOMY (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)