Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 18

ZURICH, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.4 percent higher at 9,475 points on Thursday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

GEBERIT

Geberit boosted 2017 sales 3.5 percent, the Swiss shower toilet and plumbing products maker said, helped by strong growth at the end of the year.

NESTLE, BARRY CALLEBAUT

Nestle will launch a ruby chocolate version of its Kitkat brand in Japan and South Korea this month, becoming the first consumer brand to market the new variety developed by Barry Callebaut.

UBS

Credit Suisse raises UBS to outperform from neutral, adds to focus list, ups target price to 22 Swiss francs from 17.50

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Meyer Burger Technology AG says slight reduction of net loss is expected for fiscal year 2017

* Galenica in fy increased consolidated net sales by 6.8 percent to 3,214.2 million francs‍​

* Banque Profil de Gestion said 2017 net profit would be positive and surpass the 2016 level; results are due on March 8

* Clariant has completed a project to expand its industrial facility in Coatzacoalcos, Mexico, spending a “low double-digit million” Swiss franc sum to increase production capacity by around 15 percent.

* Partners Group Holding AG fully exits VAT Group AG

