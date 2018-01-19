Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 19

ZURICH, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.13 percent lower at 9,440 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

NESTLE

The world’s biggest food group proposed three new independent directors to its board on Thursday as it seeks to accelerate its transformation into a company that makes health products.

OERLIKON

The Swiss surfacing, textile machinery and automotive conglomerate said it secured two major contracts worth 540 million Swiss francs for its synthetic fiber textile machinery business, a development that will help boost the segment’s margins.

The shares were seen rising.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Roche said Japanese regulators approved its immunotherapy Tecentriq for a form of lung cancer.

* Schmolz+Bickenbach increases offer for Asco Industries to 195 million euros ($239.01 million), including 82 million euros in investments in Asco Industries’ production facilities over the next four years.

* Elma Group said the U.S. tax changes have led to an unanticipated 1 million Swiss franc ($1.04 million) writeoff of deferred tax assets, which will reduce the previously released estimated net profit figure of 4 million francs.

* BB Biotech said it had a net gain of 688 million Swiss francs in 2017, compared to a net loss of 802 million francs in 2016.

* Santhera said it plans to announce 2017 key preliminary figures and regulatory feedback on Raxone on Jan. 26.

* Burkhalter Holding Ltd said it is selling its share in Alpiq Burkhalter Technik AG to Alpiq InTec AG.

* Zehnder Group said 2017 sales rose 8 percent to 582.4 million francs and that it improved its operating margin compared to the previous year.

* Clariant opened a new masterbatch production site in Saudi Arabia

ECONOMY

* Swiss producer and import price index due at 0815 GMT ($1 = 0.8159 euros) ($1 = 0.9573 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)