Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 31

ZURICH, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.01 percent lower at 9,432 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer.

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

LONZA

The Swiss drug ingredients and swimming pool chemicals maker reported on Wednesday a higher-than-expected 82 percent surge in its core 2017 profit, as the Basel-based company benefited from a slate of acquisitions.

JULIUS BAER

The Swiss private bank on Wednesday posted 2017 adjusted net profit of 806 million Swiss francs just short of the average estimate for 810 million francs in a Reuters poll. The shares were seeen opening down 2.2 percent.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Bucher Industries said it sees an improved operating profit margin and a “significant” increase in group profit for 2017

* Bobst Group said its 2017 net result will increase more than operating profit.

* Georg Fischer said it was acquiring Swiss precision casting manufacturer Precicast for an undisclosed sum.

* Huegli said 2017 sales of 384 million francs reached the previous year’s levels.

ECONOMY

* UBS consumption indicator for December fell to 1.69 pts in December.

* Swiss investor sentiment for January due at 0900 GMT