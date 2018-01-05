FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 5
January 5, 2018

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Jan 5

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening barely changed at 9,512 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

CREDIT SUISSE

Credit Suisse plans to vacate London office building- Bloomberg bloom.bg/2CFGLI7

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Emmi sells minority stake in Siggi‘s, will profit significantly from this transaction in financial year 2018

* Roche says launches cobas Plasma Separation Card to increase access to HIV testing for patients living in remote areas

* Metal Zug said its Schleuniger Holding AG unit completed the acquisition of a 60 percent stake in adaptronic Prüftechnik GmbH, based in Germany.

* Jungfraubahn Holding AG says 1.04 million people visited jungfraujoch in 2017, an increase of 13.6 percent on previous year

ECONOMY

Reporting by Zurich newsroom

