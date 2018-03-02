FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 6:32 AM / a day ago

Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 2

ZURICH, March 2 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent lower at 8,727 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

LAFARGEHOLCIM

LafargeHolcim’s new chief executive laid out his plan to revamp the world’s biggest cement group by growing faster than the overall market and chopping costs. The new five-year strategy targets annual sales growth of 3 to 5 percent, recurring EBITDA growth of at least 5 percent, improvement in free cash flow to over 40 percent of EBITDA, and boosting the return on invested capital to more than 8 percent.

Shares indicated down 2.1 percent.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Raiffeisen posted record 2017 profit of 917 million Swiss francs ($976 million) excluding one-off income from asset sales as its mortgage business boomed.

* Flughafen Zuerich AG FY profit 285.5 million francs‍​

* Mobilezone AG FY profit fell by 0.9 million to 35.2 million francs due to a one-time tax liability in Switzerland

* Swissquote Group Holding SA FY net profit increased by 88.8 percent to 39.2 million francs

ECONOMY ($1 = 0.9398 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Zurich newsroom)

