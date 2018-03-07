Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 7

ZURICH, March 7 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.7 percent lower at 8,701 points on Wednesday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

SIKA

Swiss adhesives maker Sika is slated to face another acrimonious annual shareholders meeting next month after its founding family and investors including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation requested what will likely be duelling proposals.

Sika establishes subsidiary in Honduras.

RICHEMONT

Yoox Net-A-Porter, which Richemont is in the process of buying, is in line with its five-year plan and core profit margins will rise 30-70 basis points in 2018, as revenue is lifted by sales through mobiles and in the Middle East, the group’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

UBS

Heung Li, an executive director in UBS’s Hong Kong equity capital markets team, has resigned after being placed on leave, people familiar with the situation told IFR.

Li’s departure followed an internal investigation, according to the people. One other banker in the ECM division is also under suspension.

NOVARTIS

Novartis expands alliance with Science 37 to advance virtual clinical trials program

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG says FY consolidated profit increased to 57.5 million francs; proposes unchanged dividend payment

* Orior said it placed 592,499 new shares at 75.50 francs per new share. The gross proceeds of 44.7 million francs will finance the planned acquisition of Thurella.

* Nebag AG buys 100,000 shares or 1.53 percent of new share capital of Orior AG as part of Orior’s capital increase

* Autoneum Holding AG FY revenue rose 2.3 percent to 2.20 billion francs; expects organic revenue growth of around 3 percent this year

* Bossard Holding says FY net income grew 28.4 percent to 80.2 million francs, ups dividend

* New Venturetec AG said it decided to dissolve subsidiary Venturetec Inc., BVI.