Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on March 9

ZURICH, March 9 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.1 percent firmer at 8,905 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

Here are some of the main factors that may affect Swiss stocks:

UBS

Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti received 14.2 million Swiss francs ($14.92 million) in total compensation for 2017, up from 13.7 million francs a year earlier. Late additions to provisions, since UBS reported results in January, pushed down 2017 operating profit before tax by 141 million francs and net profit attributable to shareholders by 112 million.

RAIFFEISEN

Chairman Johannes Rüegg-Stürm will step down with immediate effect, the bank said, after former CEO Pierin Vincenz was placed under investigation by prosecutors in a breach of trust probe

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* Mobilezone AG to propose to EGM increase share capital by issuing up to 8.6 million new shares, shares offered to existing shareholders at subscription price of CHF 9.50/share, gross proceeds expected of around CHF 80 million

* Banque Profil de Gestions SA said it had a net profit of 1.75 million Swiss francs last year.

* Richemont said the review period for the approval of the offer document for its tender offer for Yoox Net-a-Porter is reopened from March 8.

* Schweiter Technologies AG says FY 17 ‍total net income 172 million francs versus 70.6 million

* Zug Estates Holding AG FY net income chf 34.4 million, down 28.9%

* Landis+Gyr closes five-year, $240 million revolving credit facility

* Swiss Prime Site AG plans investment in Breitlen residential and care centre in Hombrechtikon