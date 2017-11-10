Swiss stocks - Factors to watch on Nov 10

ZURICH, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent higher at 9,193 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .

The following are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks:

RICHEMONT

The luxury goods group appointed Jerome Lambert, currently head of operations, to the newly created role of chief operating officer responsible for the Swiss group’s watch and fashion brands.

SIX

Swiss stock exchange operator SIX Group is open to selling a majority stake in its card payments unit with the aim of growing the business, Chairman Romeo Lacher told Reuters.

COMPANY STATEMENTS

* ARYZTA AG said it has appointed Tony Murphy as the company’s first chief people officer.

ECONOMY

* The Swiss National Bank remains committed to its ultra-loose monetary policy and sees the Swiss franc as currently “highly valued”, Chairman Thomas Jordan said.

* The Swiss National Bank’s deployment of negative interest rates is still needed to curb demand for the Swiss franc, Jordan said.